Yearly river walk coming up
Saturday 8th October 2022 8:00 am
A river walk is taking place next weekend. (Unsplash )
GUNNISLAKE Community Matters group has organised a Tamar River walk for next weekend.
The river walk which will involve walking across fields, along the Tamar and heading through woodlands has been made possible by land owners granting permission for the walk in aid of raising funds for Dunterton Church. This is an event which happens once a year. The walk will take place on October 16 between 11am-1pm and will be a route that is approximately five miles.
Donations are requested for the local church.
Parking is available near the church at PL19 0QJ.
