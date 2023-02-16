TAVISTOCK’s World Day of Prayer Service will take place on Friday, March 3 at 2pm in the United Reformed Church in Russell Street.
Since 1927 this World Day of Prayer Service has, with the exception of 2020, taken place every year at multiple venues across the world. This year it will be held in over 170 countries and aims to bring together people of various races, cultures and traditions in a day of prayer as well as in achieving closer fellowship, understanding and action throughout the year.
The service this year has been written by the women of Taiwan, a country that for many decades has been subjected to China’s actions and claims over its territory. The risk of conflict erupting there remains high and prayers will be for the Taiwanese people among others.
Everyone is welcome to attend, the service typically lasts about one hour.