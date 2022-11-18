World Cup fever hits West Devon
EngLand’s World Cup campaign kicked off with low key gatherings in Tavistock’s pubs showing the first games live on television.
The Tavistock Inn had three screens and a fair crowd while the Stannary Arms was less busy during a wet Monday lunchtime to see England beat Iran.
Friends George Mitchell, 24, and Zak Burden, 24, both roofers, entered the spirit of the occasion by wearing their England shirts and raising a pint in the Stannary.
Zak said: ‘I follow Engand and never miss a world cup first game.’
George said: ‘I follow England when I can on the telly. But I’m not as excited by this World Cup as others because it’s in the winter. Big football matches should be marked outdoors with a few beers and a BBQ. It’s not the same. Also there’s been a lot of controversy about non-football things which spoils it. Also, there can’t be the support out there in Qatar that there would be in Europe because it’s so far away. Still, it’s England, and that’s all that matters.’
Telecom workers Adam McLaughlin, from Chester, and Nick Watton, from Brighton, started their work in Tavistock early so they could follow the match.
‘We both agreed we’d crack on with the work early, so we’d catch the game.’
In the Tavistock Inn Keith Stevens and Allison Ellis-Jones had decked their pub out in England colours and offered low cost burgers and beer to mark the World Cup. Keith said: ‘This is what the Tavi Inn does. We are a community pub for the locals to enjoy the big occasions.’
Customer Terry Abbots, from Lewdown, remembered England winning the World Cup in 1966, when he was in a Royal Navy sail training vessel in the Tall Ships’ Race bound for Belgium: ‘We were listening on the radio to the commentary, but struggling for reception, which was extremely frustrating. Every time we changed direction, the sound went. There were no satellites then and we didn’t know we’d won until a week later when we got to Ostend.’
Stu Henderson, Tavistock Community Football Club manager, said: ‘I think the World Cup is a good thing for everyone. The World Cup tends to appeal to people whether or not they are into football specifically or sport in general. It doesn’t matter if you are into sport at all, it tends to bring people together and gives us all a sense of togetherness. If either England or Wales do well it gives both countries a feel-good factor. This is needed at the moment with the doom and gloom over the cost of living crisis and the economy. The friendly rivalry between Wales and England being in the same group is also a positive thing and adds to the excitement. I’m really looking forward to it.’
Mike Trebilcock, former Tavistock, Plymouth and Everton player, is most famous for scoring twice for Everton in the 1966 FA Cup final and thereby becoming the first black origin player to score in an FA Cup final.
He said: ‘Football is the best sport in the world and the World Cup is a showcase for the best of the players today. Most people love to support their country and players will play anywhere for their country. It’s a great celebration of my favourite game. It’s even better that Wales are in the same group as England.’
