Stu Henderson, Tavistock Community Football Club manager, said: ‘I think the World Cup is a good thing for everyone. The World Cup tends to appeal to people whether or not they are into football specifically or sport in general. It doesn’t matter if you are into sport at all, it tends to bring people together and gives us all a sense of togetherness. If either England or Wales do well it gives both countries a feel-good factor. This is needed at the moment with the doom and gloom over the cost of living crisis and the economy. The friendly rivalry between Wales and England being in the same group is also a positive thing and adds to the excitement. I’m really looking forward to it.’