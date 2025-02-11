Okehampton Library will be celebrating World Book Day next month by allowing visitors to borrow or reserve two books for free.
The library located on North Street, will host the free book deal during the week of World Book Day from Monday, March 3 to Saturday, March 8.
Everyone who takes part in this offer will also be entered into a free prize draw to win Roald Dahl themed goodies.
The World Book Day deal is open to all ages while stocks last during the normal Library opening times.
Okehampton Library, alongside the other locations apart of Libraries Unlimited, are eager to celebrate reading and equal access to books during World Book Day through this new deal.