Over 450 trees were planted last week by a group of green-fingered volunteers to expand one of the South West’s last remaining temperate rainforests.
The trees were planted in Wistman’s Wood, an ancient oak woodland that covers over seven acres of the West Dart Valley near Two Bridges on Dartmoor.
These are the first trees planted since the Duchy of Cornwall announced plans to double the size of the wood in July 2023.
The newly planted trees will be established both in small groups and in a newly fenced area, with the long-term ambition to form a “mirror image” of Wistman’s Wood.
Local charity Moor Trees has been working with the Duchy of Cornwall since 2021 to gather acorns and rowan seeds from Wistman’s Wood, which have then been ‘grown on’ for the past two years, in their Tree Nursery in Dartington.
Helen Aldis, chief executive of Moor Trees comments: “Moor Trees is proud to be supporting the Duchy of Cornwall and Natural England with the propagation and supply of Wistman’s Wood provenance oaks and rowans as part of this vital restoration and expansion project of this iconic temperate rainforest. By using trees sourced from local, ancient woodlands, the trees we plant will share the genetics and have the resilience to survive and thrive in this setting.”
Wistman’s Wood is a National Nature Reserve, a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation.
Geraint Richards, head forester to the Duchy of Cornwall, said: “The work at the iconic Wistman’s Wood is a flagship for the wider work that the Duchy of Cornwall and its many partners on Dartmoor have been working on in recent years. This shared approach to the enhancement of nature, people’s access to and enjoyment of the countryside will help underpin the future sustainability of Dartmoor’s farmed landscape and the vibrance of its local communities.”