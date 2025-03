Helen Aldis, chief executive of Moor Trees comments: “Moor Trees is proud to be supporting the Duchy of Cornwall and Natural England with the propagation and supply of Wistman’s Wood provenance oaks and rowans as part of this vital restoration and expansion project of this iconic temperate rainforest. By using trees sourced from local, ancient woodlands, the trees we plant will share the genetics and have the resilience to survive and thrive in this setting.”