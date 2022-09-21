After discovering a beautiful hand-knitted gloves produced in South Brent in Devon and some exciting, dyed yarn from Cornwall, she became aware that the South West had a vast range of local producers of woolly products but there was no one place to find them all together. She set out to help her visitors find ways of warming up with excitingly designed garments made by local crafts people, and to help Devon and Cornwall farmers showcase the products produced by their rare breed sheep and alpacas.