THE 3rd Tavistock Brownies recently enjoyed a fun evening learning to bowl with the Tavistock Sir Francis Drake Bowling club.

Brownies and leaders received expert tuition from members of the club who were very patient in explaining the techniques required. The use of the clubs indoor facilities was ideal, said the group, as it was a typically wet and windy Tavistock evening outside.

3rd Brownies wish to offer their thanks to everyone at the bowling club for hosting the session and to those who gave up their time to share their love of the game. Everyone had a wonderful time!