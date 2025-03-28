This year, booking for the day can now be made via the club’s website at www.dartmoorgliding.co.uk/women-2025/. Steve Fletcher, secretary of the club which is run exclusively by volunteers, said: “Women and girls can book either a morning or afternoon slot to fly and it costs £75 to take part.” The club also host a range of one day and one or two flight sessions to give everyone a taster of gliding over Dartmoor.