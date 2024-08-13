THREE people were allegedly assaulted during an altercation at an Okehampton pub.
Police officers are now appealing for information and footage.
The incident is reported to have happened between 11.50pm on Friday, August 2, and 1am the next morning at The Kings Arms in St James Street.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “It began when two men entered the pub and approached a group of other men within the alleyway of the premises.
“Violence then broke out and two men were assaulted; one man sustained a head injury. A woman was also punched in the face after intervening in the fight but she was not injured.
“A man in his 20s from Okehampton has been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail until 1 November pending further enquiries. A second suspect is sought by police.”
Officers are investigating and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone in the area of the pub at the time to contact them.
They would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV or on their mobile phones.
Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is asked to report information online or by telephone 101, quoting crime number 50240194003.