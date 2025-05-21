A motorbike, a chainsaw and golf clubs were stolen from a house between Whiddon Down and South Tawton at the weekend.
A property at Ring Hill was targeted overnight between 11pm on Saturday 17 May and 8am on Sunday 18 May.
A blue and white Yamaha trial bike was stolen during the break-in. It is possible the bike could have been either driven away from the scene or loaded into a van.
The bike is distinctive with white at the front fading back to a royal blue and gold suspension bars. It has Monster and Dunlop stickers on it.
Other items stolen include two STIHL chainsaws, a number of DeWalt tools and golf clubs.
Anybody with information, or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage which could help investigating officers is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50250124791