The maypole theme was dreamt up by fellow member Marion Caudwell, who said: ‘We were talking, as members, about what we could do for the Coronation that would catch the eye and be different from everyone else. I suggested a maypole because it’s so typically English and we’ve made it very royal with the crown and the Union Jack. We also made all the red, white and blue ribbon flowers. We’re pleased it looks the part and hope it makes people smile.’