The new Tamar Valley River Festival which takes place next month in Calstock has a fitting new logo.
The design, by Cargreen resident Katie Brailsford, won against stiff competition from over 30 entries.
The judges were really impressed with the winning design which features Tamara the nymph from the local legend that tells the story of the origins of the three rivers the Tamar, Tavy and Taw.
The competition attracted entries from the local community including from local schoolchildren. Tamara community and volunteering officer, Bryony James, said: “We were delighted to receive so many entries and we were really impressed with the breadth and creativity of the designs. It made our job of choosing a winner really hard!
“The entries were so varied and illustrated so well what the river means to us as a community.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing Katie’s design in print and online promoting the festival. Thank you to everyone who took part.”
Katie Brailsford had a clear idea for her design, representing the folk tale of the Tamar, the Tavy and the Taw. She said: “The free-spirited figure evokes the legend’s mischievous sprite Tamara and looking from above, the actual form and flow of the Tamar River.
“The colours of my design represent the river, and both the Cornish and Devonshire flags. I love festivals and can’t wait to see my design become part of this community celebration.”
The Tamar Valley River Festival on Saturday, October 26 is a free family event that will celebrate the River Tamar through art, crafts, music, food and drink.
The one-day festival starts at 10am that day with a host of interactive activities and workshops on offer including folk music, gig racing, multimedia exhibitions, cooking with local produce, singing workshops, nature walks and art activities, as well as a River of Hope exhibition and parade by local schoolchildren.
Family activities will finish at 4pm when an evening of live music will begin, finishing at 9.30pm to enable visitors to catch the last train home.
More details will be available on the website closer to the date at: www.tamaralandscapepartnership.org.uk/tamar-valley-river-festival