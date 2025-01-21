It was all honey, Tiggers, Kangas and bears for a celebration of the lovable Winnie the Pooh character and his woodland story world friends.
Young fans dressed in yellow and red and donned furry ears to honour their hero for National Winnie the Pooh Day.
Winnie the Pooh themed activities took over a day at school for nursery, reception and years one and two at Horrabridge Primary School
Teacher Sarah Pascall said: “Nursery and reception took part in a range of activities including building Pooh's house, an obstacle course and colouring.
“Year one and year two had to complete challenges in the 'Hundred Acre Wood' before finding out that their prize was to make 'Pooh's Honey Biscuits'.
“Their activities included following Kanga's footprints, matching bumblebees to Pooh's honey pots, sorting Christopher Robin's mail and Eeyore's tail-matching game.”
The children were invited into school wearing 'Winnie the Pooh' character costumes or red and yellow to match Pooh Bear himself.
“All of the children had a wonderful day and the teachers enjoyed watching them become immersed in the world of Winnie the Pooh.”