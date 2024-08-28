Allison Homes hosted a public open day at its Winkleigh site last month to showcase the archaeological work and finds on the site.
On July 27, Allison Homes hosted an event at the development, attracting over 200 visitors. The event provided a unique chance for the public to explore Winkleigh's archaeological history. Replicated artefacts, including swords, axes, and reconstructed pottery vessels, were displayed to offer insights into the site's history.
Archaeologists are conducting a dig during phase two of the estate with the help of independent consultant AC Archaeology, Devon County Council archaeological services, and Devon Historic Environment Service. The investigation revealed a domestic Romano-British enclosed farmstead, around 1,800 years old, where an extended family and livestock once lived, resembling many others in North Devon.
Steve Fowler, Managing Director at Allison Homes South West, said: "I believe in the importance of documenting and preserving our local history, so I was excited to learn that AC Archaeology wanted to conduct a survey on our development site.
"We're pleased to be working closely with AC Archaeology and Devon County Council to facilitate this important work and look forward to sharing any findings with the community."
The event took place in addition to a school visit earlier in the month when an archaeologist visited the Year 5s at Winkleigh Village School to share insight on the dig.
Once completed, phase two of the High Moor View development will provide 75 new homes, consisting of two, three and four-bedroom options, with 23 designated as much-needed affordable housing for the community.