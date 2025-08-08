Recycling plastic pots, tubs, trays and bottles is a habit familiar with most households, but did you know a whole host of easily recyclable plastic items are often forgotten about?
In Devon, around 26 per cent of the plastics found in the black bin could have been recycled in the household kerbside recycling.
Most recycling happens in the kitchen, but do you remember to recycle the plastics from your bathroom too?
Shampoo, toiletries and detergent/cleaning bottles can all be recycled in the household kerbside recycling but are often missed.
To help plastics find their way into the right bin, Recycle Devon is offering a free prize draw to households who pledge to recycle cleaning and beauty bottles.
Councillor Ruth Williams, acting Chair of the Devon Authorities Strategic Waste Committee said: “Recycling bathroom plastics such as empty shampoo and shower gel bottles, toiletries, bleach bottles and bathroom cleaners is so easy, but often forgotten. Most people have a recycling bin in their kitchen, but not in the bathroom. If you don’t have space for a bathroom recycling bin, a bag on the bag of the door can work just as well and serve as a reminder to recycle. Just wash, squash and pop it in the bag or recycle bin!”
To enter the draw and for more information about reducing, reusing and recycling, visit www.recycledevon.org.
The prize draw will take place at noon on August 26.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.