TWO more cases of Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 were confirmed in confirmed in commercial poultry at premises near Seaton, East Devon, Devon and Lifton in West Devon on Friday, August 8 says Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared surrounding each of the premises.
All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.
Bird flu was found in commercial poultry by Defra near Tiverton on Wednesday, July 30, just two days after a case was confirmed in the Tiverton area near Dulverton.
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone was declared around the premises and all poultry on the premises were humanely culled.
The case confirmed in poultry near Dulverton and Tiverton saw the surveillance zone reach out toward Minehead in Somerset.
A case of avian flu was confirmed in captive birds at a premises near Yeovil, Somerset on Thursday, July 31. All poultry were culled.
England is in an AIPZ with mandatory biosecurity measures (Avian Influenza Prevention Zone). Poultry gatherings remain banned as of Monday, February 10, 2025.
The last outbreak of HPAI in poultry and other captive birds in the UK prior to the outbreak on November 5, 2024 occurred on February 14, 2024.
On February 19, 2025 avian flu was confirmed at a commercial poultry farm near Teignnmouth.
On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, avian flu was confirmed in a bird at premises at Newton St Cyres, near Crediton, resulting in the devastating culling of all birds at the premises and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone.
You can stay updated on the latest situation regarding bird flu in England through the GOV.UK website.
Guidance includes keeping pets such as cats and dogs safe from bird flu.
