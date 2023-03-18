– The canyons: a 25 foot mountain overlooking an area for desert plants,
- The courtyard: raised beds surrounded by a 90 metre arbour covered with wisteria; and
- The lower garden: narrow paths around raised mounds and linked water areas.
Keith Wiley, a well-regarded figure in gardening, serves as the garden’s designer. He is a proponent of a ‘new naturalism’ movement, which seeks to work in harmony with nature, allowing plants to thrive much as they would in the wild, taking inspiration from natural landscapes to create areas of planting in his gardens inspired by sights from around the world.
This year, the lower garden sees the addition of a water feature with a waterfall, within a special tribute garden, which was created in memory of Keith’s wife who sadly passed away in 2019.
Dianne Giles, a volunteer at the garden, said: ‘Wildside truly is a treasure. The new water feature adds another dimension to the garden. Keith has created more seating areas and banks around the garden and has reshaped areas. It’s continually evolving so there is always something different to see in this feast for the eyes.’
The garden will reopen temporarily from April 6-9 and then again for the season from April 27.
For more information, and to view the updated gallery, visit: https://wileyatwildside.com