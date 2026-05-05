It was all balloons, cake and sandwiches at the 90th birthday celebrations of Sampford Spiney & Horrabridge WI.
And to make the party even more special, two members marked the same anniversary at the party in the Burrator Inn in Dousland.
Pat Kerslake and Sybil Heathcock both have 90th birthdays later this year and were congratulated by fellow member for reaching their milestone years.
For Pat, the event was particularly significant because she was WI group president for an impressive 18 years before being superseded by current incumbent Lorraine Saunders a year ago.
Lorraine said: “We had a really lovely event to mark our ninetieth year, which our members loved, especially the ‘birthday girls’.”
The WI is always looking for new members. Potential members can email Lorraine at saunderslhotmail.com
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