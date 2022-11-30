Sometimes it’s simply because the ringers themselves find such enjoyment in the act of ringing. There’s really nothing else like it — standing in a church tower with other ringers, taking ropes in hands, using one’s physical skills in the control and handling of several hundredweight of metal swinging some fifty feet or so overhead, and then using skills of eyes, ears and intellect to place the sound of one’s own bell in exactly the right place in the pattern made by the whole peal, to produce the music heard by those outside.