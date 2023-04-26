"We leave Plymouth, diesel hauled, and cross the river Tamar on Brunel’s masterpiece, the Royal Albert Bridge, to enter Cornwall. Our train continues through the magnificent Cornish countryside to Par, where there will be a break of more than three hours. Buses will take passengers from Par, at no extra charge, to visit either the picturesque seaside town of Fowey or the harbour village of Charlestown. The latter is a working port and home to the Shipwreck, Rescue & Heritage Centre. We leave Par steam hauled by Flying Scotsman late in the afternoon and stop at Plymouth to pick up those passengers who chose to alight there. Our train then returns to Bristol, stopping to set down passengers at Exeter, Taunton and Yatton enroute."