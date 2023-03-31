England has had its wettest March since 1981, with Wales and Northern Ireland also seeing one of their wettest Marches on record.
According to early provisional Met Office statistics including data up to 30 March, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have all so far had one of their respective top ten wettest Marches on records which go back to 1836.
England, Wales and Northern Ireland will see rainfall totals for the month in their respective top ten, they’re not expected to break national records. Up to 30 March, Wales had 197.5mm of rain, some 91% more than its long-term average.
Several counties, including Devon, Somerset, Hampshire and Wiltshire are in contention to see one of their dullest Marches on record, though much will depend on the final day’s figures.
For England, 111.3mm of rain has fallen so far in the month, 91% more than its average. Northern has seen 137.4mm of rain falling, which is 58% more than average.
The Met Office’s Dr Mark McCarthy is head of the National Climate Information Centre. He said: 'Although the month started cold and dry for many, moist, milder air soon pushed up from the south bringing frequent heavy periods of rain, this being longest-lasting in the southern half of the UK.
“Overall this has been an unsettled month dominated by Atlantic low pressure weather systems. many parts of southern and central England and south Wales have received more than double their average rainfall for March, which is in stark contrast to the dry February England experienced.'
With further rain on 31 March, the final positions will be confirmed on 3 April.