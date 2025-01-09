The following primary schools have announced this morning they are delaying opening until 10.30am to allow roads to be cleared so parents, pupils and staff can safely arrive at schools: Okehampton, South Tawton, Chagford, Bridestowe, Lydford, Milton Abbot and North Tawton. Gulworthy School is also delaying opening until 10am. Princetown Primary said yesterday it was not opening until 10am today.