Treacherous driving conditions have forced the delayed closure of several schools and colleges in West Devon today (Thursday) after heavy snow and overnight freezing temperatures.
Two roads in the Two Bridges area, near Princetown, were closed last night and remain impassable due to snow as the highest areas on Dartmoor were hit the hardest by snow yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon and evening, they are the B3212 and B3357.
School bus services have also been disrupted by the road conditions for some schools.
The following primary schools have announced this morning they are delaying opening until 10.30am to allow roads to be cleared so parents, pupils and staff can safely arrive at schools: Okehampton, South Tawton, Chagford, Bridestowe, Lydford, Milton Abbot and North Tawton. Gulworthy School is also delaying opening until 10am. Princetown Primary said yesterday it was not opening until 10am today.
School bus routes affected include the CHML013 and CHML008 serving Chulmleigh: Community College with Winkleigh and Burrington not served due to the road conditions. The bus service CHML029 to Winkleigh Primary is not operating at all due to to poor weather conditions. Gulworthy school bus TAV040 first stop will be at 9.35am at Mill Hill.
More details on school affected by weather on the Devon County Council website: https://www.devon.gov.uk/schools/closure/