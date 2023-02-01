One West Devon school and three are partially closed due to today's teachers' strike.
Milton Abbot Primary is closed for the day, while Whitchurch and South Tawton primary schools are partially closed due to teachers walking out as part of a pay and school funding dispute with the government.
Schools which have partly closed have done so to continue to offer vulnerable pupils learning, while other colleges are also seeking to reduce disruption to groups in crucial exam years.
The strike action is staged by the National Education Union which wants an improved pay offer to keep up with inflation. The union says pay is harming recruitment and retention in the profession, with staff leaving in increasing numbers and gaps resulting in science posts locally.
The union said the strike was taken as an act of 'last resort' because the government was 'not listening'.
The government says it it cannot afford above inflation pay rises. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the strike action was 'deeply disappointing'.