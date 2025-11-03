West Devon's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross to Tongue End carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via A386 and B3260. HGV diversion via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Sourton Cross carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3260 and A386. HGV diversion via exit A30 at Whiddon Down, A3124, A3072 and A386.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Liftondown carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via old A30 to Liftondown.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.