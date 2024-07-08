West Devon's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via Lifton, Lewdown and Bridestowe.
• A30, from 8pm July 8 to 4am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 9 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End exit slip road closure for road markings, diversion via A30 eastbound to Whiddon Down and return.
• A30, from 8pm July 10 to 4am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sticklepath to Okehampton, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9am to 3.30pm on July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm July 11 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton to Sticklepath, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.