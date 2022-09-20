West Devon road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week
West Devon's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm September 19 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Sourton Cross to Stowford Cross Lane closure for surveys. Westbound, entry Slip closure at Sourton Cross, diversion 22/09-24/09 - A30 East to Meldon and Return.
• A30, from 8pm September 19 to 4am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown entry slip road closure for Tree Removal, diversion: eastbound to Stowford Cross A30 and return.
• A30, from 7pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End exit slip road closed for survey works, *diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Sourton Down, turn and join A30 eastbound to Tongue End.
• A30, from 7pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon - carriageway closure for road markings renewal, *diversion via B3260.
• A30, from 8pm September 23 to 4am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Okehampton Bypass lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 8pm September 26 to 4am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Okehampton Bypass lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 8pm September 29 to 4am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton lane closure for vegetation works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.