West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, April 9 to 11pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross exit slip roads traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from midnight, May 7 to 11.59pm May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Sourton Down to Meldon used as a diversion route for Devon County Council.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross - lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.