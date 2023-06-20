West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Cross carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Hask Lane to Cheriton Cross.
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Okehampton to Meldon lane closures for inspections.
• A30, from midnight, June 27 to 11pm June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross exit slip traffic signals for South West Water works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.