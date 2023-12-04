West Devon's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9am December 4 to 4pm December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Down, Okehampton, carriageway closure for survey works. Diversion via A388, Fore Street, New Road and Baring Ct to re-joint the A30 at Sourton Down. Stowford entry slip diversion via un-named local road southbound to join main diversion.
• A30, from 7pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for resurfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 11 2023 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross to Stowford drainage scheme.
• A30, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End exit slip lane narrowing for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.