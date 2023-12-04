• A30, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Down, Okehampton, carriageway closure for survey works. Diversion via A388, Fore Street, New Road and Baring Ct to re-joint the A30 at Sourton Down. Stowford entry slip diversion via un-named local road southbound to join main diversion.