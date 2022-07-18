West Devon road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

West Devon's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 7pm May 3 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down Lane closure for Horticulture works.

• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 7pm July 21 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, South Tawton - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 9pm July 21 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End exit slip road closure for Devon County Council carriageway repairs, diversion via A30 eastbound to Whiddon Down and return.

• A30, from 8pm July 25 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for vegetation works.

• A30, from 8pm July 27 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Whiddon Down and Woodleigh lane closure for vegetation works.

• A30, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Broadwoodwidger to Okehampton - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.

• A30, from 8pm August 1 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.