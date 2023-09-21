House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in West Devon in July, new figures show.
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.1% annual decline – the worst in the South West.
The average West Devon house price in July was £312,367, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on June.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 0.2%, and West Devon was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon fell by £9,900 – putting the area bottom among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in the Forest of Dean, where property prices increased on average by 5.9%, to £321,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £234,900 on their property – £7,800 less than a year ago, but £53,700 more than in July 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £353,000 on average in July – 50.3% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in West Devon in July – they increased 1%, to £451,382 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.3%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 3.5% less than the average price in the South West (£324,000) in July for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £482,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£223,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in July
- West Devon: £312,367
- The South West: £323,713
- UK: £289,824
Annual change to July
- West Devon: -3.1%
- The South West: -1%
- UK: +0.6%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- The Forest of Dean: +5.9%
- West Devon: -3.1%