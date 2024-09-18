House prices increased by 1.4% – more than the average for the South West – in West Devon in July, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.8% over the last year.
The average West Devon house price in July was £315,652. Land Registry figures show a 1.4% increase on June.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.5%, and West Devon was above the 0.6% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon rose by £15,000 – putting the area third among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in South Gloucestershire, where property prices increased on average by 5.8%, to £354,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 5.1% of their value, giving an average price of £288,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £240,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £45,000 more than in July 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £354,000 on average in July – 47.9% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in West Devon in July – they increased 1.6%, to £311,745 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7.6%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 1.6% monthly; up 4.6% annually; £447,683 average
- Terraced: up 1.1% monthly; up 3.9% annually; £237,890 average
- Flats: up 1.1% monthly; up 1.8% annually; £146,919 average
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 1.5% less than the average price in the South West (£320,000) in July for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £478,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£224,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in July
- West Devon: £315,652
- The South West: £320,415
- UK: £289,723
Annual growth to July
- West Devon: +4.8%
- The South West: +1%
- UK: +2.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- South Gloucestershire: +5.8%
- Torridge: -5.1%