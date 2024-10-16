House prices dropped slightly, by 0.7%, in West Devon in August, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4% over the last year – the highest in the South West.
The average West Devon house price in August was £316,659. Land Registry figures show a 0.7% decrease on July.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.3%, and West Devon was lower than the 1.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon rose by £12,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 6.7% of their value, giving an average price of £281,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £241,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £49,000 more than in August 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £355,000 on average in August – 47% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in West Devon in August – they dropped 1.1% in price, to £446,661 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.1%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 1.3% less than the average price in the South West (£321,000) in August for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £293,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £479,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£225,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in August
- West Devon: £316,659
- The South West: £320,774
- UK: £292,924
Annual growth to August
- West Devon: +4%
- The South West: +0.8%
- UK: +2.8%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- West Devon: +4%
- Torridge: -6.7%