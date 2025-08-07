More homes are rented privately in west Devon than across the south west, new figures show.
Shelter warned the UK has been "haemorrhaging" affordable social homes for decades, forcing millions into "grim and grotty" private rentals.
New estimates based on census and other housing survey data from the Office for National Statistics suggest that 18 per cent of the 27,062 homes in west Devon were privately rented in 2023, the most recent year with available figures.
This was above the average of 13 per cent across the whole of the south west.
The figures also suggest that 72 per cent of west Devon homes were owner-occupied in that year, with 25 per cent owned with a mortgage or loan, and 47 per cent owned outright.
Social rent homes made up 10 per cent of homes.
Across England, 21 per cent of homes were privately rented, 62 per cent were owner-occupied and 17 per cent were socially rented.
Mairi MacRae, director of campaigns, policy and communications at Shelter, said: "Right now, 1.3m households are stuck languishing on social housing waiting lists.
"With genuinely affordable social homes few and far between, people are left with an impossible choice: endure dismal conditions and eye-watering rents or face the terrifying threat of homelessness."
She added that the Government’s £39bn investment in the Social and Affordable Homes Programme is "a step in the right direction" but called for it to be ramped up "to 90,000 a year for 10 years".
A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "The Government inherited an unprecedented housing crisis, but through our Plan for Change we will deliver 1.5m homes where they are most needed and transform the private rented sector through the Renters’ Rights Bill."