Traditional village games, a ‘duck’ race in the stream and a speedy sheep shearing demonstration are offered at Peter Tavy Village Fayre.
Villagers are busy preparing for their annual village ‘fayre’ - a traditional day out for all ages - which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25 from 2pm.
The bells of St Peter’s church will ring out to announce the fair. Around the village hall and methodist chapel there will be games, stalls, refreshments and plenty more to entertain.
The ‘granny’s attic’ stall will be offering a wide selection of pre-loved bargains, and elsewhere visitors will find books; plants and garden produce; homemade cakes, and jams and preserves.
There is also a chance to try your luck on the ever-popular tombola stall, or to enter the ‘grand raffle’ (with a chance to win a meal for two at the Peter Tavy Inn).
Steve Carreck, of the organising group, said: “Throughout the afternoon, visitors can test their throwing skills on the classic coconut shy and skittle alley, or have a go on one of the many other unique and intriguing games.
“Don’t forget to choose a likely-looking duck to back in the exciting Duck Race along the brook, which reaches its nail-biting finish at the bridge in the centre of the village.
“Leave time for a cup of tea or coffee, and delicious home-made cakes and savouries, or enjoy an ice cream. Watch the live demonstration of sheep shearing, enjoy the entertainment, and take a look at the displays of local talent in the wide range of village competitions.
Fayre organisers apologise that card or phone payments cannot be taken, and ask everyone to be sure to bring a pocketful of cash.
Free parking is available – please follow the signs and stewards’ directions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.