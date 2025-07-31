West Devon Borough Council is calling on the government to offer Ukrainians living in the UK a three-year extension to their visas to give them greater stability and allow children to complete their education in British schools.
Council leader Mandy Ewings (Ind, Tavistock South West) said the 18- month extension announced by the government earlier this year would cause uncertainty among the 200 Ukrainians who now call West Devon their home.
At a meeting of the full council recently, she said with the council’s support private rental accommodation had been secured by Ukrainian families but as rental agreements were coming to an end landlords would undoubtedly look for certainty about long-term lets.
“We all deserve the right to take control of our own destiny, we all deserve to be treated with compassion. It simply isn’t right with the war raging on, and many still having family in UK, that they face this uncertainty.
“We need to do all we can to support Ukrainians within the borough who are now our neighbours, our friends.
“One of the things that particularly concerns me is that young people who are currently thriving, do not know if they will be able to complete their education in British schools.”
Her motion, supported unanimously by the council, was to write to the home secretary Yvette Cooper and local MPs, requesting that “the government sets out a clear pathway by granting a further three-year extension, with a view to extend that further following a review of the conflict at that time, thereby helping to offer certainty and stability for their future”.
Cllr Robert Oxborough (Ind, Mary Tavy) said he had hosted two Ukrainian families and the first thing they wanted to do was to get employment.
He said one of his guests who had been working at the local nursing home was described as “the best worker they ever had” even though she did not speak any English at the time.
He said another guest had to travel on three buses to get to her place of work and another was involved in the school PTA.
“That’s the kind of commitment they give to us. They are generally grateful people for what we have done for them.”
He said the 18-month visa system had been made too difficult as there were many “hoops and hurdles”. He supported “a simple three-year extension until the war concludes”.
Cllr Neil Jory (Con, Milton Ford) said he did support the motion but added “I wonder how our contribution to the debate will affect matters.”
He said the Ukrainian government was really keen for its residents to return once the time was right for them
“I think anything other than temporary extension would probably not be the right decision,” he said.
Visas for Ukrainians fleeing war and finding sanctuary in the UK were initially for three years, and the scheme was extended by 18 months in February this year.
