West Devon centenarian Frank set to join millions in Remembrance Sunday commemorations
A Second World War veteran from Yelverton who turned 100 this year will pay his own special respects to our fallen heroes as part of Remembrance Sunday.
Frank Greep will watch the events on TV as the nation remembers the service and sacrifice of all of those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.
Frank celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family on 4 April as he continues to lead an independent life at a sheltered housing scheme run by LiveWest in the town.
Now he is looking forward to recognising all of those who performed acts of heroism and fought hard to achieve peace for our nation.
Frank, who was sent two certificates from King George VI during the Second World War for bravery, said: “Remembrance Sunday is something very important and a day that we should recognise.
“I will certainly be watching on the TV and listening to the radio to remember all of those who fought for our freedom.
“It is sad to hear about wars still going in our world and we should come together and work towards peace.
“It is always very emotional watching and listening to Remembrance Sunday, but it is still important to remember those who showed courage in the line of duty.
“We have had a lot of brave people fighting for our freedoms and we should definitely recognise and celebrate them on Sunday.”
