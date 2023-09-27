This free and friendly event in the form of a fair, has arisen out of the very active network of both statutory and voluntary agencies and organisations that is Tavistock Health & Wellbeing Alliance run by West Devon CVS.
With the benefit of generous sponsorship fromy Devon County Council member for Tavistock Cllr Debo Sellis, herself a member of the Alliance, West Devon CVS is organising this event, inviting groups and organisations to showcase their work and activities under one roof and to chat to members of the public.
Copies of the handy ‘In Touch Tavi’ booklet (the latest reprint being sponsored by Tavistock Rotary and Tavistock Lions) will be available for all those unable to access the online version or who prefer it in a physical format.
Also on offer will be some mini entertainments for everyone to enjoy together with free refreshments.
Karen Nolan, chief executive of West Devon CVS, said: “This is a wonderful chance to come along and learn about what is happening in the area and to be Inspired and supported by all that is on offer. I encourage everyone to come – you will receive a warm welcome.”