Active Devon is asking for nominations for its 2023 volunteer awards from West Devon.
To celebrate the work of volunteers encouraging others to be more physically active, Active Devon asks for nominations to recognise making a difference to the health and wellbeing of others in their community.
The three categories are outstanding contribution to inclusion, outstanding youngsters (aged 14-25) and the volunbteering group of the year. The deadline is Sunday September ten.
Details can be found at: https://www.activedevon.org/volunteer-awards/