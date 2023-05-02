BRIDGES, station platforms and any points with a good view of the railway were bustling with people on Sunday.
All were hoping to get a fleeting glimpse of the World famous Flying Scotsman as it raced through Teignbridge.
One such group lucky enough to spot the Scotsman were at Newton Abbot Train Station.
Regular contributor Thomas Mills from Dawlish reports the ex-LNER Class A3 4-6-2 Pacific No 60103 Flying Scotsman was steaming through from Bristol Temple Meads to Par and return, with the First of the Year’s The Royal Duchy Steam Railtour.