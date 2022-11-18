‘The safest time to use electricals is when you are awake and in the house. I am always amazed by how many people don’t realise it’s not safe to use appliances at night or when out of the home – you should never leave appliances on then. We attend around 115 fires each year caused by domestic appliances. If your tumble dryer, washing machine or dishwasher starts a fire at night, the fire may have more time to develop before you’re aware of it. And that’s if you have smoke alarms to wake you up.’