Warning against night washing
Subscribe newsletter
A local fire crew manager is warning people not to use domestic appliances at night to guard against the risk of fire.
The warning after rising energy prices prompted suppliers to offer financial incentives for avoiding using energy at certain times of the day.
Carol Frances, crew manager for the community safety prevention team of the fire service, said: ‘This concerns me from a fire safety perspective. Whilst we all have a very close eye on our finances at the moment, there are still a few important safety considerations to be aware of.
‘The safest time to use electricals is when you are awake and in the house. I am always amazed by how many people don’t realise it’s not safe to use appliances at night or when out of the home – you should never leave appliances on then. We attend around 115 fires each year caused by domestic appliances. If your tumble dryer, washing machine or dishwasher starts a fire at night, the fire may have more time to develop before you’re aware of it. And that’s if you have smoke alarms to wake you up.’
To avoid using electrical appliances at night, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service advise reducing wash loads, air drying instead of using a tumble dryer, hand washing instead of using the dishwasher and using battery powered candles. For those who cannot avoid appliance use at night, the service recommends ensuring all smoke alarms are working, closing doors which lead to the room with the appliance in and keeping lint filters on tumble dryers clean.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |