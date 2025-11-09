Walkhampton came out in force today (Sunday) with two events to honour all those who sacrificed themselves for their country.

A community service, led by the Ven Nick Shutt began the ceremonies in the village memorial hall.

This was followed by a parade at the village centre memorial cross.

Everyone decorated a stone with a name of someone special to them. These stones were also placed with wreaths on the war memorial.

A vintage car rally has stopped to join everyone for the parade and supplied a bugler this year.

Two horses decorated with poppy garlands joined the parade after leading a short march from the memorial to the memorial cross for the two minutes’ silence.

The service and parade was joined by Walkham Valley Scout Group Guides and other members.

The parade was lucky enough to be spared the rain - which only started after it ended.

Walkham village memorial remembrance parade.
Walkham village community remembrance service in the village hall. Picture by Bunty Baxter.
Walkham Valley Scout Group members and leaders at Walkham village rembrance parade. Picture by Bunty Baxter.
Walkham Valley Scout Group Guides at the village memorial remembrance parade. Picture by Bunty Baxter.
Walkham village memorial remembrance parade.
Walkham Valley Scout Group at Walkham village remembrance parade. Picture by Bunty Baxter.
