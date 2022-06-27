Walk through history enjoyed by Ukrainian guests in Tavistock

Tatiana Lytvynenko, who is living in Tavistock with her son, said she had really enjoyed the walk, as had the whole group. It was the second excursion they have taken part in with Simon, who is an expert on Tavistock history.

Simon explained the history of the Tavistock Canal, built to transport copper from the local mines to Morwellham Quay, and pointed out other details. Tatiana said: ‘Simon has a nice sense of humour, it isn’t boring. Everybody likes that he has a good sense of humour and I am so glad that he found the time to come along. The news isn’t beautiful from Ukraine, so it helps to be in nature, it is beautiful where we are walking.’