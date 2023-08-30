A CHARITY walk for animals in need is being held this weekend.
Join the Margaret Green Animal Rescue Team this Sunday September 3, for a five-mile walk through the stunning Devon countryside, to help raise funds for rescue animals.
The route will start from the Wingletang Rescue & Rehoming Centre, Tavistock (PL19 0LF) at 10am and finish at the Peter Tavy Inn, where you will be able to relax and have a well-deserved drink or meal to celebrate your hard work.
It is advised to arrive at the centre from 9:30am, where the team will be there to greet you, and don’t forget that your four-legged friends are invited too!
To find out more about the event and to download a sponsorship form, visit: www.mgar.org.uk/Walk4Rescue2023 for further details.