The NHS has been sending out invitations to remind eligible at-risk people to come forward as soon as they can, but they do not need to wait for an invitation to book. The national booking system https://digital.nhs.uk/services/vaccinations-national-booking-service (https://tinyurl.com/mr4cfxdc) is open to book winter vaccinations. Appointments will remain open for Covid-19 appointments until January 31, 2026, and for flu until March 31, 2026. Booking can also be done through the NHS App or by calling 119.