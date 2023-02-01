The ongoing maintenance of the churchyard is the subject of discussions between Princetown Churchyard Maintenance Group (PCMG) and West Dartmoor Mission Community after Dartmoor Forest Parish Council could not pay for the work they have been doing for several years. The Parochial Church Council is responsible for the up-keep. Gregg Manning, parish council chairman, and PCMG member, said: ‘They worked really hard. There’s still a lot of work to do but they have given us a very good start.