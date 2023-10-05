“We built latrines and shelters as a priority because locals came and gave clothes and babies’ nappies. The families were especially traumatised because they had no homes. So we worked with a local man who one of us knew as a guide and he sourced materials to set up tents to make the women and children feel more secure.” They built a temporary pre-school, replacing the old one destroyed by the earthquake and fellow volunteer Lawrie Tawse, from Okehampton bought lots of materials and designed a bamboo version. Kirsten said: “Rebuilding the kindergarten was a big thing for the families and gave them more of a sense of nomality. It also meant we could leave on a high. I helped a little girl called Mier who was about 11, and her family and when I went to see them to check how they were getting on, she ran and leapt into my arms. It was a special moment for me.”