Volunteer rescuers were called out to a female casualty on Dartmoor who was flown to hospital for treatment.
Tavistock Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team were Earlier were alerted to a casualty near Two Bridges on Tuesday, January 14.
The team was notified at around 2.50pm to help in getting a person with an ankle injury to a Devon Air Ambulance.
The meeting point for the team to deliver the casualty to the helicopter was at Two Bridges.
The injured person was on the east side of the river, so a team of rescuers was deployed from Two Bridges with medical kit and a stretcher for a three-km walk, arriving at the casualty site around 4pm.
The casualty was loaded onto a stretcher and was carried to the air ambulance which took off at 4.25pm to take the woman to hospital.