The Princetown Food Hub, which has grown significantly in membership since first being launched in November of last year, is appealing for volunteers to help with the increase in demand.
The food hub operates as an affordable food club, open to everyone on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 12pm at the Princetown methodist chapel. Membership is free; members can choose from a range of fresh produce and store cupboard essentials for £5 a bag.
Project manager for Feeding Devon, Rachel Harrison-French said: ‘No one will ever be turned away. There is always support in the community and people are welcome to just come along.
‘We run five food hubs and four are across West Devon and the South Hams. Membership at Princetown is really strong and we now have 60 members; people are coming back week after week. You can make an approximate saving of 50% off your usual shopping bill, so we really encourage everyone to come along. We have a set amount of food each week and we’re always balancing things to ensure everyone walks away with food and there is no waste.’
There is no requirement to be on low income or universal credit to join the club, all members need want is to make a difference to the cost of a weekly shop. The hub, which Feeding Devon runs working with charity partners FareShare South West and His Church, deals with a surplus of food that is approaching or on its best before date but is still perfectly fresh, thus preventing waste.
Rachel said: ‘The very minimum we’ve ever seen is ten to fifteen people a week. As numbers have grown, so has the need for people to come and help out. If you’d like to volunteer weekly just for a few hours then get in touch.’