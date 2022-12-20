Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding two violent incidents in Tavistock that are believed to be linked.
At around midnight on Sunday (December 18), police and ambulance were contacted following reports of an altercation at The Union Inn, in Tavistock(pub pictured right).
A fight is believed to have taken place within the pub which then spilled out into the street.
There are reports of an altercation at an address on Tamar Avenue, Tavistock half an hour later that police currently believe is linked to the earlier disturbance in The Union Inn. The suspects linked to the second incident had left the scene by the time officers arrived.
A man and a woman both local to the area attended Derriford Hospital as a precaution with injuries not believed to be serious.
Local officers are undertaking enquiries to understand the circumstances surrounding these incidents. Currently no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact [email protected] quoting case reference number 50220062018.